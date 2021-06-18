Swiss National Bank Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Par Pacific worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $519,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR opened at $15.27 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $919.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.