Swiss National Bank Has $1.56 Million Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Personalis worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

