Swiss National Bank Invests $1.77 Million in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of ImmunityBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $119,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $196,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,522.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -19.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.