Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,626 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.28% of Switch worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Switch by 85.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 747.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 36.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,359,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 899,075 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 1,677.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 632,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $5,232,240.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,345,576 shares of company stock valued at $26,693,891 over the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWCH. Raymond James upped their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

SWCH opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

