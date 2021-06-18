SWYFT Market Capitalization Hits $9,945.10 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SWYFT has a market cap of $9,945.10 and approximately $6,999.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00059123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00734538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00043525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00083287 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

