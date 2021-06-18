Sylo (SYLO) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.51 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $86,053.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sylo has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Sylo Profile

SYLO is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.