SYNC Network Price Hits $0.0498 on Top Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $157,416.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00429160 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003820 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017988 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.01062420 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 149,472,373 coins and its circulating supply is 117,589,027 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.