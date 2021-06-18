SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,009.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 186,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNX opened at $119.64 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

