Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,609 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.22% of Synopsys worth $84,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $265.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.40 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

