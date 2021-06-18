Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 24.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 27.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,383,000 after purchasing an additional 70,011 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $265.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.34. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $184.40 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

