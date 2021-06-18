Syntropy (NOIA) Hits Market Capitalization of $76.83 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $76.83 million and $380,484.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00059893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.00743874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083320 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

NOIA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,469,589 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.