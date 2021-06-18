Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $86.37 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.91 or 0.00435139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 614,231,327 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

