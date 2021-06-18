T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Short Interest Up 19.2% in May

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,250,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 11,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $182.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $103.25 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 87,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

