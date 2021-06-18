Tachyon Protocol (IPX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $24.59 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $10.26 million and $24.59 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.67 or 0.00564358 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000753 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

