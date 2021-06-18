Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,071,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,688,069 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.8% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $4,148,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6,546.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,336,000 after acquiring an additional 494,105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,257 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.02. 449,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,419,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.60. The company has a market capitalization of $601.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

