Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Shares Down 2.1%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 4,896,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 979,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.