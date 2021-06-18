Tap (XTP) Price Up 42% Over Last Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 42% higher against the US dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $305,724.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00059092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.42 or 0.00731499 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00083002 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

