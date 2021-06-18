Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 852.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,260 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $52,389,000 after purchasing an additional 871,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $82,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

