Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $18,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.61. 78,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.08. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

