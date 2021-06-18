Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $75.23. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $74.83, with a volume of 9,981 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on TARO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.50.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 412,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 70,444 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

