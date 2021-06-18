TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,244 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of TC Energy worth $68,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,053,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,063 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 57.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

