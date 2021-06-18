TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$74.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE:TRP traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 59,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.