TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Down 21.6% This Week

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $16.78 million and approximately $329,582.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

