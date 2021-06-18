TEAM (LON:TEAM) Stock Price Up 0.7%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98). Approximately 19,931 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 31,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £24,182.44 ($31,594.51).

TEAM Company Profile (LON:TEAM)

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

