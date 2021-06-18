Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1,259.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $146,029,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $105,443,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,040,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $16,910,000. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

