Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.76. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 449,928 shares.

TEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $2,781,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

