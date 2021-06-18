Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEF. New Street Research upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale started coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.82.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.4478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

