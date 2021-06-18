Tellor Market Cap Reaches $75.14 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.93 or 0.00123818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $75.14 million and $48.31 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00058583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.04 or 0.00721730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00082258 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,790,926 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,614 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.