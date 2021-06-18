Telos Market Capitalization Hits $59.97 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Telos has a total market cap of $59.97 million and $383,725.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Telos has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002271 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

