TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.79 billion and a PE ratio of 30.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.54. TELUS has a one year low of C$22.04 and a one year high of C$28.14.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.248191 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

