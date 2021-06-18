Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on THC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,643,287 shares of company stock valued at $141,375,559. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 67,273 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,807,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

