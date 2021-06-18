Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $129.59 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.42.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

