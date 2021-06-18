TerraCredit Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.55 Million (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $20,004.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

