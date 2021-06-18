Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

TRVCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tervita from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Tervita stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Tervita has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

