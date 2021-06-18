Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.38 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $17.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

TXN stock opened at $187.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $173.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

