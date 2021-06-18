The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $54.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. 78,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,012,000 after buying an additional 200,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.