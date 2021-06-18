The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Trading 0.9% Higher

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,372 ($17.93) and last traded at GBX 1,370 ($17.90). 29,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 115,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,358 ($17.74).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,372.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £561.91 million and a PE ratio of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investment in the biotechnology industry across the world. It invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies. The Company will not invest more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts) listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.