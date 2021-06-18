The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,748 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of The Boeing worth $158,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.46. 454,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,656,644. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.38. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

