The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lowered by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.58. 537,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,656,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.38. The stock has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

