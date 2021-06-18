The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s 9th Largest Position

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,707,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,942 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up 3.3% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.37% of The Charles Schwab worth $437,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.62. 349,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

