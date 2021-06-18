The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

