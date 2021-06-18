The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $29,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.