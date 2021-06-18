The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,391 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

GS traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.95. The stock had a trading volume of 141,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,870. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

