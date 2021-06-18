The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Down 3.7%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87. 38,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,406,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

