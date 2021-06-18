The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of The Home Depot worth $3,721,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.96.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.60. The company had a trading volume of 245,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,391. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $320.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.63.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

