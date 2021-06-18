The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.29. The company had a trading volume of 151,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $319.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

