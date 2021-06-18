The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

NYSE KR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. 355,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,058,369. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in The Kroger by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

