The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KR. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.68.
Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44.
In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
About The Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
