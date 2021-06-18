The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KR. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.68.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

