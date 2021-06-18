The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $106.32

Shares of The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.32 and traded as high as $114.00. The Monarch Cement shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 772 shares changing hands.

The Monarch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

