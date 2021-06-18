The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.49. 298,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529,453. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $115.04 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

